Ospreay, Suzuki, and Archer announced for NJPW Showdown in Philadelphia

NJPW has announced three big names for New Japan Showdown in Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki, and Lance Archer. The company announced on Tuesday that the three will be at the NJPW Strong show in Philadelphia on October 16th and 17th.

The announcement reads:

Big names set for Showdown in 2300 Arena! 【NJoA】

After being added to the lineup for Autumn Attack in DFW Texas last week, Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer and Will Ospreay will all be a part of the action in Philly October 16 & 17. For Archer, this marks his first match in the 2300 Arena since NJPW was last in Philadelphia for Fighting Spirit Unleashed in 2019. There he ran through an inexperienced Alex Coughlin; will the now more battle hardened Coughlin be stepping up to the Murderhawk Monster two years on?

Will Ospreay hasn’t wrestled in Philly for almost four years after matches in 2017 for Ring of Honor. Philadelphia may be known as the City of Brotherly Love, but the self proclaimed ‘real IWGP World Champion’ is adept at drawing heat from just about anyone he meets, and might not endear himself to the partisan 2300 crowd. Meanwhile, Minoru Suzuki will be making his debut in one of wrestling’s most famous venues, and Philadelphia is sure to explode in appreciation for The King.

With Brody King, El Phantasmo and more also officially added to the lineup, Showdown is set to bring a stacked two nights of action to Philly, and we can’t wait to see you there!