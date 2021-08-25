NXT rating/viewership report for this week

Tuesday’s taped post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT drew 685,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 4.7% from last week’s live Takeover go-home episode, which drew 654,000 viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 6.7% from last week’s 0.15 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.16 key demo rating represents 205,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 2.5% from the 200,000 viewers that last week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #27 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #31 ranking.

NXT ranked #62 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #63 ranking.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 10.7% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago. The 2020 episode went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday night timeslot.

Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 rating, drawing 3.652 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.165 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 key demo rating.

America’s Got Talent on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.781 million viewers. America’s Got Talent also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.85 rating.

This week’s taped post-Takeover 36 episode had full spoilers available ahead of time, and the full line-up was available – Million Dollar Celebration with new Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher, Kay Lee Ray vs. Valentina Feroz, Xyon Quinn vs. Boa, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones in the Breakout Tournament finals, Legado del Fantasma vs. Hit Row in the six-man main event, plus appearances by new NXT Champion Samoa Joe, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Johnny Gargano, and more.

Sta tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2021 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 6 Episode: 641,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 659,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 720,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 610,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 558,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 713,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 24 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 692,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 691,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 17 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 24 Episode: 678,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night 1 episode, also aired on Peacock/WWE Network, final Wednesday show)

TUESDAY NIGHT TIMESLOT BEGINS

April 13 Episode: 805,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Takeover episode, first Tuesday show)

April 20 Episode: 841,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 744,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 697,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 25 Episode: 698,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 1 Episode: 668,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 8 Episode: 669,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 695,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

June 22 Episode: 665,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 636,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 6 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Great American Bash episode)

July 13 Episode: 705,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 20 Episode: 709,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 27 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 3 Episode: 520,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped Syfy episode)

August 10 Episode: 751,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 17 Episode: 654,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 24 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (taped post-Takeover 36 episode)

August 31 Episode:

2020 Total: 37.027 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode