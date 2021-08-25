Notes on Miro and Nyla Rose

Aug 25, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

– During an appearance at Pittsburgh Comic Con, Miro spoke about why he stopped wrestling barefoot and switched to boots, which he did during his time as Rusev in the WWE.

He said: “I tore my ankle. I had a match with Ryback and he gave me a back body drop outside the ring and as soon as I landed — I landed fine, but I was 315 pounds and my ankle just snapped, and all the ligaments, it tore everything around and ever since, I said, ‘No more.’ I put some shoes on. I loved (wrestling) barefoot. I was a huge fan of Umaga and always looked up to him. That was my tribute to him.“

– The first competitor for the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out is set in Nyla Rose. AEW has announced that Rose is the first entrant into the battle Royale, which takes place at the September 5th PPV in Chicago.

Rose is a former Casino Battle Royale winner, having won the match at the 2019 iteration of All Out and then going on to win the AEW Women’s Championship.

