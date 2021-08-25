Fans say they were removed from NXT tapings due to sending spoilers

At least two fans were reportedly kicked out of Monday’s WWE NXT TV tapings for revealing live spoilers.

One fan who wishes to remain anonymous says they were asked to leave the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando apparently because it was determined that they were tweeting live spoilers from the taping. The fan noted that they have been regularly attending NXT TV tapings and live events for the past few years, and had to leave the taping without receiving a warning of any kind.

Furthermore, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam noted on Twitter that his correspondent was “kicked out” of the tapings. The writer was reportedly approached and told that a producer caught them on camera texting, and that they were being watched for a while. The employee that approached the fan and asked them to leave also reportedly had a photo of the fan using their phone, apparently texting the spoilers.

“Yeah she had a picture of me on her phone and everything,” the correspondent wrote.

The correspondent noted that they were removed from the taping for “potentially being a dirtsheet writer.”

This comes after longtime NXT fan and Wrestling Observer/F4Wonline.com correspondent JJ Williams revealed in late July that he was removed from the previous NXT TV tapings. JJ noted then that security took a photo of his ID, had him delete tapings photos from his phone, and then escorted him off the property. You can click here for that report, along with comments from AEW President Tony Khan.

