Drew McIntyre on CM Punk’s return to wrestling

Drew McIntyre commented On CM Punk’s return to professional wrestling…

“Just anything that’s good for wrestling, I’m all about. I was outside the company from 2014 to 2017, working the Independents and with IMPACT, just trying to make wrestling a healthier and better place. It’s healthy right now, it’s in an incredible place, obviously, WWE is at the top and leading the charge. Anything that can make it better, I’m all about. If it makes a positive difference, it’s a thumbs up from me.”

Source: Pro Wrestling Bits SummerSlam Interview