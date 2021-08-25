Charlotte Flair Says Being Ric Flair’s Daughter Forced her to Work Harder

During a recent interview with Bart & Hahn new WWE Raw women’s champion Charlotte Flair discussed the growth of women’s wrestling in WWE since the arrival of the Horsewomen in 2015, and how she in particular works harder because of her father being the legendary Ric Flair. Highlights are below.

Talks the growth of women’s wrestling in WWE:

“Since 2015, we, as a company, have talked about this women’s evolution. And really, the women have done it all since then. So to me, it’s not necessarily celebrating the fact that the women have three matches on the show, it’s that we have continued to have success and continued to take the ball and run with it. Now, we’ve pretty much normalized it. No one is going, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s three female matches on the SummerSlam card. Oh my gosh, the females are in the main event of RAW. The females are in the main event of SmackDown.’ That’s how far we’ve come. No one who really pays close attention is surprised by the most because we have given it to them time after time and over-delivered. So I think the bigger thing is, it’s normal. If there was just one match, people would be like something’s not right, that’s normal. But now it’s normal to have multiple female matches, multiple female storylines with different feels to each one of them.”

Says it weighs on her being Ric Flair’s daughter because she’s always trying to prove she’s more than just that:

“It weighs on me to this day. I definitely have a chip on my shoulder, and I think it’s a double-edged sword being the daughter of Ric Flair. I would never change it. My dad is my best friend and biggest supporter with my fiance. Just with what my dad means and knowing that so many people assume that I’ve gotten where I am because of him, I try that much harder. Even to this day with everything I’ve done, it’s still not enough. I’ve gotta do more. I’ve gotta get better. That’s what makes me tick, and I think it’s hard to really grasp with that there’s a father-daughter duo that has done what we’ve done and meant what we’ve meant to the industry. I don’t even grasp it. I’m very grateful and very lucky.”