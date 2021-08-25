8/25/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalbur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

—

Match #1 – Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy

Cassidy kicks Hardy’s shins while Hardy does the “Delete” taunt to start the match. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets, and Hardy does the same, except Hardy pulls out wads of cash. Cassidy ducks under a clothesline and sends Hardy to the floor with a dropkick. Cassidy picks up a $100 bill and puts it in his pocket. Cassidy goes for a dive through the ropes, but Hardy catches him and drops him with the Side Effect on the floor. Hardy wraps Cassidy around the ring post and pulls his ribs into it. Back in the ring, Hardy slams Cassidy to the mat with a series of back suplexes. Hardy picks up his cash from the canvas and puts it back in his pockets. Hardy mocks Cassidy with a few kicks, and then slams him back to the mat. Hardy drops an elbow and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Hardy drops Cassidy with a right hand in the corner, and then chokes him with his boots. Hardy delivers more shots and follows with another suplex. Hardy takes the $100 bill back from Cassidy and drops him with a back elbow. Hardy connects with a leg drop and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out.

Hardy works over Cassidy’s arms and back, and then whips him into the corner. Hardy charges, but Cassidy dodges and goes to the apron. Cassidy slams Hardy’s face into the turnbuckle and comes off the top, but Hardy dodges him. Cassidy goes for the Beach Break, but Hardy gets free and drops Cassidy with a sit-out power bomb. Hardy goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate, but Cassidy counters and sends him to the floor. Cassidy sends Hardy into the barricade with a dive, and then tosses him back into the ring. Cassidy takes Hardy down with a cross-body and follows with the tornado DDT. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out. Hardy has been busted open as Cassidy goes up top. Hardy cuts him off and goes for a suplex, but Cassidy delivers body shots and shoves him to the canvas. Cassidy hits the Swanton Bomb and does the “Delete” gesture to Hardy. Cassidy kicks Hardy in the midsection and goes for the Twist of Fate, but Hardy backs him into the corner. Hardy takes Cassidy down and delivers an elbow drop to Cassidy’s back. Hardy goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out.

Hardy goes for the Twist of Fate, but Cassidy counters and hits it himself. Cassidy goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Hardy dodges it and tries to lock in the Leech. Cassidy rolls through, puts his hands in his pockets, and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

—

Malakai Black cuts a promo. He says Brock Anderson is in over his head. Black says he will give Anderson an out. He says they will get in the ring, then Anderson will roll out and take his ten seconds. Black says Anderson will then apologize to him and take his dad to the back. Black says if it goes down any differently, he will take it out on Anderson, his dad, Cody Rhodes, and anyone else associated with the Nightmare Family.

—

Chris Jericho comes to the ring. He says everyone has had a great week, except for him. He says he lost to MJF again, and he has to be down on himself. He says he did everything he had to do to get to MJF, but losing to MJF is getting to him and it’s like an earworm that won’t go away. Jericho says until this ends, he will keep attacking MJF backstage, in the street, at his house, anywhere, until it is over. Jericho says he doesn’t give a shit, and he has a proposal for MJF on a way that they could end this. He invites MJF to come out, but he doesn’t. Jericho proposes one more match between them at All Out. Jericho says if he can’t beat MJF, he will go to the commentary table full time on Rampage, and he will never wrestle in AEW again. Jericho says if MJF wants to prove once and for all that he is better than him, he has to prove it at All Out. MJF comes out with a shirt on that says “MJF 3, Jeriblow 0.” MJF says Jericho might have the people fooled, but he is not an idiot like the people in Milwaukee. MJF says Jericho realized long ago that if he wanted to stay relevant, he needed a rub from the youngest and fastest-rising star in all of professional wrestling. MJF says he made a promise that he would never wrestle Jericho again, and even though he enjoys saying that he tapped out Jericho, but being able to say he ended Jericho is even better. MJF says Jericho has the match, but Jericho needs to think it over. He says Jericho is putting his career on the line against a guy who has mopped the floor with him three time. MJF says Jericho shouldn’t do it, because he is better than him and he knows it.

—

The Varsity Blonds cut a promo. They say they are the number one ranked team in AEW, and that The Lucha Brothers will not keep them from their goal of winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship inside of a Steel Cage.

—

Match #2 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament – Semifinal Match: Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart)

Garrison and Fenix start the match, and Garrison applies a side-headlock. Fenix sends him off the ropes, but Garrison drops him with a shoulder tackle. They run the ropes for a bit, and Fenix sends Garrison to the corner and slaps his chest. Garrison comes back for a big boot, but Fenix dodges it and Pillman and Penta tag in. Pillman comes off the ropes, but Penta delivers a superkick. Penta now runs the ropes, but Pillman drops him with a superkick. Pillman drops Penta with a hurricanrana, but Penta comes back with a Slingblade. Penta slaps Pillman’s chest against the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Penta tags in Fenix, and Garrison tags in Pillman. Fenix delivers a few quick shots and drops Pillman with a springboard dropkick. Fenix sends Garrison to the floor and drops Pillman with a Cutter. Fenix goes for the cover, but Garrison breaks it up. Garrison takes Fenix to the apron, but Penta makes the save. Pillman gets involved, but the Lucha Brothers drop the Blonds with superkicks. Fenix follows with a dive through the ropes to take the Blonds down again. Fenix gets Pillman back in the ring, but Pillman counters with a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Garrison drops an elbow on Fenix and Pillman goes for another cover, but Penta breaks it up. Penta delivers a superkick to Garrison, and then the Lucha Brothers deliver a series of superkicks to Pillman. The Lucha Brothers hit the assisted pile driver and Fenix gets the pin fall on Pillman.

Winners: Lucha Brothers

-The Lucha Brothers will face Jurassic Express in the finals this Friday night on Rampage. Jurassic Express get into the ring and shake hands with Lucha Brothers, but The Young Bucks get on the apron. The Bucks shove Jurassic Express into the Lucha Brothers behind their backs, but Marko Stunt calms them down and Luchasaurus and Penta lay The Bucks out with superkicks.

—

Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero Jr. cut a promo. Guerrero says Idolo and PAC are both undeniably good, but only one of them can be undeniably great, and Idolo says that one will be him.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Jamie Hayter (w/Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel) vs. Red Velvet

Hayter shoves Velvet into the corner, but Velvet takes her down with a Thesz Press. Velvet delivers a few shots, but Hayter comes back and powers Velvet to the mat. Hayter slams Velvet into the corner and chokes her with her boot. Hayter suplexes Velvet to the mat and delivers a few stomps. Hayter chops Velvet against the ropes and charges, but Velvet low bridges her to the floor. Velvet drops Hayter with a dive on the floor, and then delivers another one. Velvet gets in Baker’s face, and Hayter slams her into the ring post. Baker delivers a few shots and slams Velvet into the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, they exchange shots in the ring. Hayter takes advantage and drops Velvet with a series of forearm shots. Hayter delivers an uppercut, but Velvet comes back with one of her own. Hayter sends Velvet off the ropes, but Velvet comes back with a clothesline. Velvet delivers more shots and follows with a back elbow. Velvet drops Hayter with a face-buster and kicks her in the face. Baker gets on the apron, but Velvet knocks her to the floor. Velvet goes for a standing moonsault press, but misses, and Hayter delivers a shot to the back of her head. Hayter turns Velvet inside out with a clothesline and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

-After the match, Hayter, Baker, and Rebel attack Velvet, but Kris Statlander runs out and sends Hayter and Rebel to the floor. Statlander grabs Baker, but Baker escapes to the floor. Statlander picks up the title belt and stares down Baker.

—

Dark Order is backstage. Evil Uno says they are a unit, and all units have their obstacles. He says they had one a few weeks ago when some of them weren’t out there to support he and Stu Grayson. Uno says they support their friends, and Alex Reynolds laughs. He says it is Uno and Grayson’s fault that Adam Page got beat up the Elite. Uno mocks Reynolds and tells him to hang in John Silver’s shadow. Reynolds says just because Uno has the number one in his name doesn’t mean he is the leader of the Dark Order. Uno tries to apologize as he is told they are supposed to be a family.

—

Tony Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces CM Punk. Schiavone asks Punk what was the one thing that brought him back, but the crowd is chanting loud and Punk says he can’t hear Schiavone. Punk tells them they are just a little too loud, but says he is kidding and needs more. Schiavone asks him the same question, and he mentions guys like Penta, Fenix, Pillman, and Jungle Boy. He says before them, there is one guy. He says he is going to retire the nickname Voice of the Voiceless, because this place has a voice and there are people in the back who listen. Punk says he has seen Darby Allin and the other young guys in the back and asks himself if he still has what it takes, can he still go in the ring, and can he still be the Best in the World. Punk says if the answer is yes, he has to prove it against Allin. Punk says Allin isn’t the biggest or the strongest, but he’s got heart. Punk says if he is going to answer those questions himself, then he has to prove it at All Out. The crowd chants “Yes” and he responds that “Yes” belongs to someone else and they just might have to be a little bit more patient. He shouts out his wife at home and walks around ringside.

—

The AEW TNT Champion, Miro, cuts a promo. He says he will finally forgive Fuego Del Sol, and he will find Eddie Kingston. Miro says he will drag Kingston into judgment, and says God will forgive him and his wife will love him. He says to bring him the Mad King before he burns the place to the ground.

—

Match #4 – Trios Tag Team Match: Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley (w/Sting) vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, and Ryan Nemeth) (w/Peter Avalon)