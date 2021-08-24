WWE NXT *SPOILERS* For Episode Airing 08/24/2021

The post-Takeover 36 edition of WWE NXT was taped on Monday night from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. These spoilers will air Tuesday night on the USA Network:

* NXT opens with new Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase getting out of a limousine in the parking lot. They get a big pop as they come to the ring for their Million Dollar Celebration to talk about the Takeover win over LA Knight and going straight to the moon. DiBiase is proud to be Grimes’ mentor now. The segment ends with Grimes shooting a bunch of fake dollar bills into the crowd, with his face on them

* Ridge Holland defeated Timothy Thatcher. After the match, Tommaso Ciampa checks on Thatcher but Holland shoved him. Pete Dunne joined in and a brawl broke out. Oney Lorcan ran out as did Danny Burch, making his return from injury. The heels left Thatcher and Ciampa laying

* Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis are shown backstage with their new engagement t-shirt. Their wedding is announced for the September 14 NXT episode

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez cuts a backstage promo on how she’s been waiting for Kay Lee Ray to get here. She’s interrupted by Franky Monet, Jessi Kamea and Robert Stone. Monet taunts Gonzalez and makes it clear she’s coming for the title

* A video package for the NXT Breakout Tournament finals with Odyssey Jones airs

* Kay Lee Ray defeated Valentina Feroz. KLR dominated the match and also had a pre-match video package

* New NXT Champion Samoa Joe comes out for a promo on his Takeover 36 win over Karrion Kross. He’s interrupted by Pete Dunne, who wants a shot. He calls on NXT General Manager William Regal to make it official. LA Knight interrupts Joe and Dunne to huge heat from the crowd. Knight also challenges Joe but then Kyle O’Reilly interrupts. He cuts a promo on Dunne and Knight but is attacked by Ridge Holland. Dunne and Joe face off when Tommaso Ciampa attacks Dunne from behind. Joe, Ciampa, Dunne, Knight and Holland brawl until Ciampa and Joe are the last ones standing

* NXT General Manager William Regal comes out with a contract for the Breakout Tournament finals. Regal came out to a new theme by Poppy. Carmelo Hayes defeated Odyssey Jones to win the Breakout Tournament. Hayes was interviewed after the match. He’s not sure which title he will challenge for yet

* Backstage promo with Pete Dunne, Ridge Holland, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan cutting promos on Samoa Joe, Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher. Holland said he put Thatcher on the shelf and will now do the same to Ciampa

* Xyon Quinn defeated Boa due to a distraction by Mei Ying

* Backstage with Johnny Gargano begging William Regal to cancel the wedding between Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis. LA Knight interrupts with his own business and this leads to a shouting match

* A Diamond Mine vignette airs with Malcolm Bivens speaking while Roderick Strong is seen training in the background. Strong will give an Open Challenge next week. Bivens calls Strong the uncrowned NXT Cruiserweight Champion

* Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa is announced for next week. New NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov will also appear

* Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) defeated Hit Row (NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis). Fun match with Escobar pinning Scott to win. “B-Fab” Briana Brandy attacked Escobar at one point but a mystery woman came out and hit her with a weapon