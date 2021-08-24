WWE NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature fallout from Sunday’s Takeover 36 event. The episode was taped on Monday night from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, and you can find full spoilers at this link.

The following matches and segments were taped for tonight’s show:

* Million Dollar Celebration with new Million Dollar Champion Cameron Grimes and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

* Ridge Holland vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Kay Lee Ray vs. Valentina Feroz

* Xyon Quinn vs. Boa

* Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne

* NXT Breakout Tournament Finals: Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones

* Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) vs. Hit Row (NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis)

* Appearances by new NXT Champion Samoa Joe, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, The Diamond Mine, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Franky Monet, LA Knight, Tommaso Ciampa, NXT General Manager William Regal, and others