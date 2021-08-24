Security Takes Bray Wyatt Signs Away from Fans at WWE Summerslam

Aug 24, 2021 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

A series of photos have popped up online showing a fan brought a sign for Bray Wyatt at WWE Summerslam, only for security to take it away. The sign is visible during the Big E vs. Baron Corbin match that happened on the Kickoff show. Wyatt ended up re-tweeting two photos of the sign. He was released from WWE on July 31.

