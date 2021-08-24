Roman Reigns comments on SummerSlam records

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter this morning with a reaction to the major success for SummerSlam that was announced today by WWE.

As noted, WWE announced that Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was the highest-grossing and most-viewed SummerSlam of all-time. You can click here for full details on the various records set by the big event.

Reigns tweeted that SummerSlam was a real needle mover.

“Legitimate needle moving,” he wrote.

The “moving the needle” talk began last week when Reigns knocked CM Punk for how over he really was in WWE, noting that Punk wasn’t as good as The Rock and didn’t move the needle like him. You can click here for those comments. WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan then made a reference to “the needle” in a weekend interview with Ariel Helwani. When asked about the number of WWE releases made this year, Khan said the company has to look at if a person is going to move the needle now or in the imminent future. You can click here for those comments. Former WWE star Mickie James then took a shot at Khan based on a video clip from the Helwani interview, and referenced his “moving the needle” comments. You can see her comments at this link.

AEW star Chavo Guerrero then made a tweet where he referenced Reigns’ comments on Punk not moving the needle in WWE, which you can see below. Fans have also used the phrase when referring to the significant viewership increase for Friday’s AEW Rampage premiere with Punk’s debut.

Reigns retained his title over John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam. He was then confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar. The two top WWE Superstars are now expected to feud with Paul Heyman caught in the middle.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the full tweet from Reigns, along with Chavo’s comments: