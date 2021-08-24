Nikki Bella Angry Over How Bianca Belair Was Squashed at Summerslam by Becky Lynch

Nikki Bella spoke with TV Insider’s Scott Fishman about what she thought of Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, which she claims she was not allowed to go to the show.



During the interview, she was asked to give a favorite moment from the show. This is where she was critical about the way Bianca Belair was treated as she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title in just seconds to a returning Becky Lynch.

“I can tell you what wasn’t my favorite moment. It was when [Bianca] lost. That definitely was not my favorite moment and I don’t know if I actually had a favorite moment…I’ve always backed the women and I’m always for the women and you have someone like Bianca, who is such an incredible talent and you can’t help but get frustrated when you see moments like that of a championship that meant so much and was lost within seconds. I have to admit for this SummerSlam, there truly wasn’t anything that was my favorite.”