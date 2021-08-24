NHL on TNT pre-empting episodes of Dynamite in October

With TNT getting NHL coverage starting from the upcoming season, Dynamite will be pre-empted a few times until it makes the switch to TBS in January 2022.

Today, AEW announced that the October 20 episode of Dynamite will instead take place live on Saturday, October 23 from Orlando, Florida. This will be the company’s first time in Orlando and the show will originate from the 9,000-seater Addition Financial Arena located on the campus of the University of Central Florida.

Tickets for this Saturday episode go on sale this Friday at 10AM ET on AEWTix.com.

Instead of Dynamite in its regular Wednesday time slot, TNT will air an NHL double header with Philadelphia Flyers hosting the Boston Bruins followed by the St. Louis Blues visiting the Vegas Golden Knights.

TNT is also airing two NHL games in prime time the week before on October 13 but AEW has not announced anything yet for that date.