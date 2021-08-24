New vignette from Ruby Riott

Ruby Soho (fka WWE’s Ruby Riott) steals a car in her latest teaser vignette.

As noted back on August 17, Ruby took to social media and released a vignette that appeared to show her traveling from Orlando to Penn Station in New York City. This led to new speculation on Soho possibly debuting for AEW at their Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on September 22 in New York City, the same show Daniel Bryan is rumored to debut on.

In an update, Soho posted a new vignette today that shows her standing outside of a gas station. A man drives up, with what looks like New Jersey plates, and walks into the store. Ruby takes advantage of the situation and steals the car, then goes for a joyride while listening to music.

The vignette continues with Ruby driving until she has some sort of breakdown and starts hitting the radio. The song playing when she first steals the car is “Black Sheep” by Metric and the second song played is “Elevated” by State Champs. The last song she hears before she snaps is The Riott Squad’s WWE theme song.

The vignette ended with the same line as the first one. “The Runaway. To Be Continued,” the video said.

It was reported earlier this month that there were plans for Ruby to eventually debut for AEW. It was also said that multiple companies are interested in working with Ruby, but some have been told that she was not taking any bookings. Ruby reportedly has filmed more vignettes that go with these first two.

Ruby was released from her WWE contract back on June 2, along with other budget cuts. She will become a free agent once her 90-day non-compete clause expires on Tuesday, August 31, which is right before the AEW All Out pay-per-view on September 5, and weeks before the Grand Slam Dynamite in New York City.

Stay tuned for more on Soho. You can see this new vignette below, along with the one from last week: