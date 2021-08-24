Kofi Kingston and Scarlett part of the “not cleared” list

You can add Kofi Kingston to the list of currently not cleared to compete as the former WWE champion missed SummerSlam weekend as well as Raw last night.

Just like Sasha Banks’ recent disappearance from WWE television, Kingston was also absent and WWE has not specified why.

At SummerSlam, Xavier Woods came out alone dressed as Scott Hall of the nWo in the product placement segment for Pure Life Purified Water and sprayed both The Miz and Morrison down. Woods was also alone on Sunday at the non-televised live event in Denver, Colorado, where he answered an open challenge for the WWE title against Bobby Lashley, a match which he obviously lost. Last night on Raw, Woods defeated The Miz, flying solo again and the aftermath from the match led to the falling out between Miz and Morrison.

Fans of NXT might have also noticed that Scarlett has also been absent from television for a few weeks. Just like Banks and Kingston, Scarlett is reportedly not cleared to appear according to PWInsider.com and her real-life boyfriend Karrion Kross walked out at Takeover 36 alone.

Kross, who lost the NXT title on Sunday, is expected to remain full-time as part of the Raw roster and yesterday he came out in his new ring gear which also includes a mask.