Carmelo Hayes wins the NXT Breakout tournament

Carmelo Hayes is the winner of the 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament.

Tonight’s post-Takeover 36 edition of NXT on the USA Network saw Hayes defeat Odyssey Jones in the Breakout tournament finals.

After the match, Hayes was congratulated by NXT General Manager William Regal and presented with the contract that is good for a title shot against any NXT champion of his choosing. Samantha Irvin interviewed Hayes after the match and he said it’s too soon to know which champion he will challenge, but we should know that he called his shot to get where he’s at now and when he shoots, he does not miss.

There’s no word on which NXT champion Hayes will challenge, but we will keep you updated.

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H took to Twitter after the finals and reacted.

“Absolutely. Two young men with bright futures here in #WWENXT. What a way to end the #NXTBreakout Tournament!,” Michaels wrote in response to a WWE tweet that said sportsmanship never gets old.

Triple H added, “The confidence in your ability to deliver is what the #NXTBreakout Tournament is all about. This year featured a variety of talent, but only @Carmelo_WWE gets to call his shot. A lot to look forward to in the future. Congratulations to Carmelo Hayes! #WWENXT”

Below is a final look at the NXT Breakout Tournament brackets, along with photos and videos from tonight’s finals, plus the tweets from Triple H and Michaels:

ROUND ONE

Duke Hudson defeated Ikemen Jiro

Carmelo Hayes defeated Josh Briggs Odyssey Jones defeated Andre Chase

Trey Baxter defeated Joe Gacy SEMI-FINALS

Carmelo Hayes defeated Duke Hudson

Odyssey Jones defeated Trey Baxter FINALS

Carmelo Hayes defeated Odyssey Jones

The #NXTBreakout Tournament and a championship contract are on the line. And @oshow94 & @Carmelo_WWE are leaving it all on the mat! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gvcExdUgbW — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2021

Absolutely. Two young men with bright futures here in #WWENXT. What a way to end the #NXTBreakout Tournament! https://t.co/GMhGBWBkEb — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 25, 2021