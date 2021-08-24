AEW Saturday Night Dynamite announced for Orlando

AEW will make their Dynamite debut Orlando, Florida with a special Saturday Night Dynamite episode in October.

AEW announced today that Saturday Night Dynamite will be held on Saturday, October 23 from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 27 at 10am ET via Ticketmaster.

Dynamite is airing that Saturday night due to the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Boston Bruins NHL hockey game airing on TNT the Wednesday before, October 20.

The NHL season begins the week of October 12. TNT’s inaugural NHL coverage will begin Wednesday, October 13 with a doubleheader as the New York Rangers take on the Washington Capitals, and the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Colorado Avalanche. AEW has not announced a Dynamite taping for October 13 as of this writing.

AEW was preempted several times earlier this summer due to NBA coverage on TNT. Dynamite and Rampage will be moving to TBS in 2022, which will prevent similar preemptions in the future.’

Stay tuned for more. Below is AEW’s announcement on the Orlando debut: