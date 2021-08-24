Adam Cole reportedly a free agent now

Adam Cole has reportedly left WWE.

It was reported earlier this week that Cole was confirmed to be done with the WWE NXT brand after Sunday’s Takeover 36 loss to Kyle O’Reilly. At that point it wasn’t clear if Cole was headed to RAW or SmackDown as WWE officials wanted him for the main roster, and pitches had been made in case he chose to re-sign with the company.

In an update, PWInsider reports that sources are now confirming that Cole has left the company. It was noted that this is not a case of Cole signing a new deal for the main roster and being hidden until his debut.

It’s always possible that Cole and WWE come to terms at a later date, but as of this writing Cole is 100% a free agent.

There’s no word on if Cole is headed to AEW to join his longtime partner, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, but it is certainly possible.

For what it’s worth, Fightful Select reports that Cole’s current WWE contract, with the recently-signed extension, is actually expiring on Friday, August 27. WrestlingInc also heard that the contract actually expires this Friday. However, multiple sources, via PWInsider, are reporting that Cole is already a free agent.

Cole signed with WWE in mid-August 2017, and worked the NXT brand for his entire run. He is a one-time NXT Champion, a one-time and inaugural NXT North American Champion, a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, and the second NXT Triple Crown Champion. He also won the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic with O’Reilly, and seven different NXT Year-End Awards in 2019 and 2020.

Stay tuned for more on Cole’s status and future.