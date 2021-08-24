8/24/21 AEW Dark Results

The opening credits roll. Excalibur Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.

Thunder Rosa defeated Heather Reckless

Nyla Rose is announced as the first participant in the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out.

New matches announced for Dynamite:

Trios Tag Team Match: The Factory (Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto, and QT Marshall) vs. The Gunn Club (Austin, Billy, and Colten), with Paul Wight on commentary.

Trios Tag Team Match: Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and Jon Moxley (w/Sting) vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, JD Drake, and Ryan Nemeth) (w/Peter Avalon)

2. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart) defeated Brayden Lee and Ren Jones

3. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Shawn Dean

Tony Schiavone interviews the AEW Women’s World Champion, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., who is joined by Jamie Hayter and Rebel. Schiavone asks Baker about All Out, but she talks about herself and her accomplishments instead. She says she taught Red Velvet a lesson in Brittcago, and says Hayter will do the same to Velvet tomorrow on Dynamite. Before Hayter can say much, Velvet rushes the ring. Hayter slams her in the ring apron and then rolls her into the ring, but Kris Statlander runs out and makes the save.

4. Dante Martin defeated Alan Angels (w/10 and John Silver)

5. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes and PAC) defeated The Factory (Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto) (w/QT Marshall)

6. Dark Order (10 and John Silver) (w/Alan Angels) defeated Isaiah Moore and Kal Herro)

7. Trios Tag Team Match

Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, and Wheeler Yuta (w/Kris Statlander) defeated Matt Hardy and The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) (w/The Blade and The Bunny)