WWE Raw preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California will feature fallout from Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

WWE has announced that Logan Paul will return to the company on tonight’s show. He will appear in a Moist TV segment with John Morrison and The Miz.

New RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton are set to appear tonight as Riddle is promising a surprise for Orton and their championship celebration.

WWE has also announced Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for tonight’s show. No other matches have been announced as of this writing.

It’s believed that new RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will also appear tonight to celebrate her SummerSlam win, while new WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will also appear.

The arena has Ripley vs. Flair advertised locally, along with Orton, Riddle and Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.