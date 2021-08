Stay tuned for live WWE RAW coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from SummerSlam

* New RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton celebrate their win

* Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

* Logan Paul returns to WWE for Moist TV with John Morrison and The Miz

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.