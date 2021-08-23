Impact to announce distribution deal soon?

Anthem CEO Leonard Asper took to Twitter today and teased a big distribution deal for Impact Wrestling.

Asper responded to an older tweet announcing Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams for last Friday’s Emergence special, which Maclin won, and thanked fans for watching the Impact product. He also touted “insanely increasing numbers” and said a “big new distribution deal” will be announced soon.

“Hey y’all I am here. Was busy trying to keep up with @IMPACTWRESTLING launching so many new channel streams and products! Getting pumped things thank you for watching in insanely increasing numbers! Big new distribution deal coming soon!,” Asper wrote.

Asper did not provide any further details and there’s no word yet on what Anthem has in the works for Impact. The company launched their Impact Insiders membership plan on YouTube a few weeks back, and they have announced multiple international TV deals in the past several months.

Stay tuned for updates on Asper’s comments. You can see his full tweet below: