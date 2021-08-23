Becky Lynch to be top heel on Smackdown

New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set to be the top women’s division heel on the blue brand moving forward.

As noted, Lynch replaced Sasha Banks at Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view as Banks is currently unable to compete. Lynch defeated Bianca Belair in just second to win the title.

In an update, PWInsider reports that multiple WWE sources are saying that Lynch is officially now a heel on the internal roster.

Plans going forward have Lynch to be positioned as the top heel on SmackDown, initially feuding with Belair.

There’s no word yet on when the Belair vs. Lynch rematch will take place, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.