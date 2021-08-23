Becky Lynch to be top heel on Smackdown

Aug 23, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set to be the top women’s division heel on the blue brand moving forward.

As noted, Lynch replaced Sasha Banks at Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view as Banks is currently unable to compete. Lynch defeated Bianca Belair in just second to win the title.

In an update, PWInsider reports that multiple WWE sources are saying that Lynch is officially now a heel on the internal roster.

Plans going forward have Lynch to be positioned as the top heel on SmackDown, initially feuding with Belair.

There’s no word yet on when the Belair vs. Lynch rematch will take place, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Mackdeezy says:
    August 23, 2021 at 10:36 am

    Because this CLEARLY makes sense. Nevermind ahat this does to Belair, this is clearly doing something to Sasha. What was the point in turning Sasha? And before the predictable “Sasha and Becky can just team up qnd torment Belair” comes up, no…. just no. All it does is further Becky. Sasha deserves better. Now that I think about it, is there even another face female besides Belair on Smackdown?

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Leva Bates

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal