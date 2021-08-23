8/22/21 WWE house show results from Denver, CO

Matches are listed in order, First to Main Event :

WWE IC Title : King Nakamura (c) ( w/ Rick Boogs ) d Apollo Crews

Bianca Belair (c) d Carmella / Zelina Vega

WWE U.S. Title : Damian Priest (c) d Sheamus

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley issues an open challenge. Xavier Woods answers, and is pinned by Lashley.

Finn Balor on the Tron Announces Tonight’s Main Event : Balor / Mysterios vs Reigns / Usos.

Intermission.

Denver Street Fight : Drew McIntyre d Jinder Mahal

WWE Raw Tag Team Title : Randy Orton / Riddle (c) d AJ Styles / Omos

WWE Raw Title : Charlotte Flair (c) d Nikki ASH / Rhea Ripley

Main Event : WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns / WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso d Finn Balor / Rey and Dominick Mysterio. Reigns pins Rey.

NOTE : H/T to @420wrestlehour.

Credit to Wrestling Bodyslam . Com / @cdavidroberson2