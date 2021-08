Brock Lesnar made his big return to WWE during SummerSlam and he stood face-to-face with Roman Reigns. The two will seemingly battle soon, but that was not the original plan.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE moved up Reigns vs Lesnar. Their original intention was to run that match for WrestleMania in 2023. Now it appears that they are pulling the trigger a bit sooner.