WWE NXT Takeover 36 card for tonight
Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover 36 event will take place from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7:30pm ET with the Pre-Show.
Below is the card for tonight:
NXT Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. Karrion Kross (c)
NXT UK Title Match
Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER (c)
NXT Women’s Title Match
Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)
Million Dollar Title Match
Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight (c)
If Grimes loses, WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will be forced to work as Knight’s butler.
The Undisputed Finale: Cole vs. O’Reilly III
2 of 3 Falls Match
Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly
– First Fall, chosen by O’Reilly: Pinfall or Submission
– Second Fall, chosen by Cole: Street Fight
– Third fall, if necessary, chosen by NXT General Manager William Regal: Steel Cage
Pre-Show Match
Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter