WWE confirms return to Saudi Arabia

WWE has confirmed that they will return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2021 in October.

WWE aired a promo for Crown Jewel during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, confirming their return to Saudi Arabia for October. You can see the promo below, which features male and female Superstars.

WWE noted that they are “set to make history in its legendary return to Saudi Arabia” this October. It’s believed that the event will be held in the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

No actual date was given past the month of October, but it was previously reported that the event will take place on Thursday, October 21. WWE has not confirmed that date as of this writing.

It was also reported before that WWE will hold the King of the Ring tournament finals at Crown Jewel, along with the finals of the first-ever Queen of the Ring all-women’s tournament. WWE has not officially announced those tournaments as of this writing. It’s believed that the tournaments will begin on the October 8 SmackDown and the October 11 RAW, but those dates have also not been confirmed.

WWE has not ran the Kingdom since the Super ShowDown 2020 event was held in February 2020 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh. WWE and the Saudi General Sports Authority announced in 2018 that they were entering into a 10-year strategic multi-platform partnership to support the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which is the Kingdom’s social and economic reform program. The deal called for two events to be held per year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced delays in 2020 and 2021. WWE visited Saudi Arabia for Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel in 2018, Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel in 2019, and Super ShowDown in 2020.

Stay tuned for more on WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Below is the new promo for the big event: