Viewership for AEW Rampage featuring CM Punk’s return

In a new column for Sports Illustrated, The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported some early on the ratings for last Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage: The First Dance. The show featured the AEW debut of CM Punk, who returned to wrestling after an over seven-and-a-half-year hiatus.

According to Meltzer, preliminary numbers from the top 10 TV markets for the second episode of Rampage indicate that ratings increased by 57 percent from the debut of Rampage from the previous week. As previously reported, the debut episode of Rampage drew 740,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the P18-49 key demo.

If the preliminary number holds, Rampage featuring Punk’s debut is estimated to have drawn approximately 1.16 million viewers (h/t WrestlingInc.com). The event was held at the United Center in Chicago, which is Punk’s hometown. The event drew an attendance record for AEW, with a sold-out crowd of 15,316. The event also reportedly drew a merchandise sales record of more than $200,000.