LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT TAKEOVER 36 EVENT

– The WWE NXT Takeover 36 Pre-Show opens live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL as Sam Roberts welcomes us. He’s joined by McKenzie Mitchell. They hype tonight’s show and we get a video package for the 2 of 3 Falls match between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly. We see footage of Cole and O’Reilly arriving to the building earlier today. Back from a break and we get a video for tonight’s NXT UK Title match.

We get a Capitol One Bank preview for the NXT UK Title match. We also get a video for the Million Dollar Title match and see LA Knight warming up backstage. Sam sends us to the ring for our Pre-Show match.

Ridge Holland vs. Trey Baxter

We go to ringside as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Out first comes Trey Baxter as Alicia Taylor does the ring introductions. Ridge Holland is out next with Pete Dunne right behind him.

The bell hits and Baxter charges with a dropkick. Holland then decks him and delivers a big overhead suplex. Holland yells at Baxter while he’s down. Holland lifts Baxter but gets kicked. Holland with another big overhead suplex. Holland drops a knee into Baxter as fans try to rally. Holland keeps control and works Baxter over.

Baxter with another kick from the mat. Baxter keeps fighting and unloads in the corner now. Baxter with a flying kick to stun Holland, then a springboard attack. Holland catches another springboard and drops him with a headbutt to the back. Holland with another big power move to drive Baxter into the mat for the pin to get the easy win.

Winner: Ridge Holland

– After the match, Holland stands tall as the music hits. Dunne joins him. Holland says this is what happens when people think they have big enough balls to challenge him. He threatens Timothy Thatcher, his opponent for Tuesday night, and says this is a direct look at his future. Holland drops the mic and the music starts back up as he and Dunne exit the ring.

– We go back to Sam and McKenzie for a discussion on tonight’s NXT Title match.

