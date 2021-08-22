In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Nick Khan confirmed that NXT will be undergoing changes after Takeover

“We are doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Triple H who is really one of the architects of the original NXT. In terms of an NXT rebrand, look for it in the next couple of weeks. It’s going to have a whole new look. It’s going to have a whole new feel, and we believe because a lot of the indie wrestlers if you will, have come through our system and are in our system with SmackDown and Raw now, we don’t want to just keep doing that same thing, we want to look elsewhere for great young talent. The look of the show, the production, it’s all gonna change. Next few weeks”