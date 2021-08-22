Ilja Dragunov wins the NXT UK title
Ilja Dragunov is your new WWE NXT UK Champion.
Tonight’s NXT Takeover 36 event saw Dragunov defeat WALTER to win the title, in a rematch from their big match held on the October 29, 2020 NXT UK TV episode. The brutal back & forth bout saw Dragunov win by submission.
This is Dragunov’s first reign with the title. WALTER won the title from Pete Dunne back on April 5, 2019 at “Takeover: New York” and held the strap for 869 days.
Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots of tonight’s title change from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
