Becky Lynch comments on her return

New SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has declared that The Man is back in WWE.

As noted, Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Lynch return as the replacement for Sasha Banks. It was announced that Banks was unable to compete, but no details were given. Carmella came out to replace Banks, but Lynch then returned to a massive pop and took out Carmella. She ended up defeating Belair in just a few seconds. You can click here for details, photos and videos from the match and return.

WWE released a post-show video of Kayla Braxton asking Lynch what the moment was like for her.

“The Man is back, and it feels good,” Lynch said before walking off.

Lynch also made a post-show tweet and wrote, “I’m back.”

There’s no word on what WWE has planned next for Lynch, or when Banks will be back, but The Man will likely make her blue brand TV return this Friday at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Stay tuned for more on Lynch's WWE return and Banks' status.