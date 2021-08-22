Asuka Says Meltzer’s Report of Her Being Injured is Wrong

Aug 22, 2021 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

>Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Asuka is not being used for anything right now and that’s why she has disappeared from WWE TV.

Meltzer wrote, “for those asking about Asuka, she is fine. She’s just not being used for anything right now. She was at the Raw tapings early but left early since she wasn’t being used.”

Asuka took to Twitter to dispute this report by writing the following on Twitter:

