WWE 2K22 Not Due Out this Christmas Season

This year’s WWE SummerSlam is being sponsored by WWE 2K22, which is the latest edition of WWE’s video game series.

2K Games skipped 2020 in this series due to the poor reaction and glitches that the game had received. Many fans thought WWE 2K22 would be released this fall, but that’s not looking as if that will happen.

Fightful Select reported today that members of the WWE roster that they had talked with had been notified that the game wouldn’t be released in 2021. The media outlet was also told that it will likely figure into WrestleMania season marketing.