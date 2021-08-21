R-K-Bro wins the Raw Tag Team titles at SummerSlam
Randy Orton and Riddle are your new RAW Tag Team Champions.
Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Team R-K-Bro capture the straps by defeating AJ Styles and Omos.
This is the first title reign for Orton and Riddle together. AJ and Omos won the titles from The New Day back at WrestleMania 37 Night One, and held them for 133 days.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:
