Notes on CM Punk, Bray Wyatt, and Jon Moxley

– It seems WarnerMedia, the parent company of TNT and TBS, is just as excited about CM Punk joining AEW as the promotion is.

The former WWE Champion made his All Elite Wrestling debut on Friday’s episode of Rampage where he cut a promo and later issued a challenge to Darby Allin to a match at the All Out PPV event on September 5th.

– On the heels of Punk’s arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Dave Meltzer reports that Windham Rotunda (Bray Wyatt) is expected to join the company. “It’s most likely happening,” Meltzer stated on the Wrestling Observer Radio show.

PWInsider reports that “it’s being seen within TNT that Punk has joined ‘their team’ and they are considering potential ideas for him beyond AEW.”

– NJPW returns to San Jose on November 13 for Battle in the Valley.