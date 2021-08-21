LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SUMMERSLAM PPV

– The WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show opens live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kayla Braxton welcomes us and says there are more than 50,000 fans coming to the stadium for the show. Kayla is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, plus Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The panel talks about SummerSlam as fans in the background look on, most of them wearing face masks. The panel runs down tonight’s card and we get a video package for the WWE Title match. The panel talks WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley now.

Back from a break and we see fans giving their SummerSlam predictions at a Cricket Wireless studio inside the stadium. We get a video and discussion on tonight’s SmackDown Women’s Title match as Sonya Deville joins the panel. They also discuss tonight’s match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. We take another break, which includes a WWE NXT Takeover 36 promo. We come back and see more fans giving predictions at the Cricket Wireless zone. Kayla sends us to a video for Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge now. The panel discusses the match and sends us to a break.

– We see The Miz and John Morrison driving a Pure Life water truck into the backstage area. They tell Sarah Schreiber they have a big wet surprise for the WWE Universe tonight.

Big E vs. Baron Corbin

We go to ringside and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Pat McAfee. They send us to the ring with Mike Rome, who is with the winner of the TikTok ring announcer search. The winner, Raine Cruz, does the introductions. Logan Paul, who will be on Monday’s RAW, is in the front row.

Out first comes Big E to a pop. Baron Corbin comes out next, clutching Big E’s Money In the Bank briefcase. Corbin looks terrified and the referee has to talk him into giving up the briefcase to start the match. The bell rings and Big E goes to work on Corbin. Big E dominates for a few minutes but misses the big splash on the apron as Corbin moves. Big E falls to the floor and the referee counts.

Corbin goes back out and sends Big E face-first into the ring post. Corbin goes back in and tells the referee to count. Corbin talks trash as fans boo him. They bring it back in and Corbin sends Big E into the ring post shoulder-first twice. And a third time. Big E kicks out at 2. More back and forth now but Corbin keeps control.

Big E fights out of the corner and blocks a chokeslam, rolling Corbin up and then into the Stretch Muffler in the middle of the ring. Corbin gets out and hits a Deep Six for a 2 count. Corbin shows frustration and goes for another roll-up for 2. Corbin goes to ringside to grab the briefcase and leave with it but Big E attacks. Corbin gets free again and tries to run away with the case again but Big E tackles him into the briefcase. Big E ends up hitting a Spear off the apron, sending Corbin to the floor with the case in hand.

Big E beings it back in and gets hyped up as fans rally for him. Big E scoops Corbin for the Big Ending and covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Big E

– After the match, Big E stands tall as the music hits. Raine Cruz announces him as the winner. Big E gets the Money In the Bank briefcase back and poses with it to celebrate.

– We go back to the panel for more hype on tonight’s pay-per-view. We get a video package for the WWE Universal Title match. Booker and Lawler feel like John Cena can pull the win off while Rosenberg praises Roman Reigns. That’s it for the Kickoff pre-show as Kevin and Kayla wrap up.

– The 2021 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view opens up with a video package. We’re live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s at ringside with Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Randy Orton and Riddle vs. AJ Styles and Omos

We go right to the ring and out first comes the team of Team R-K-Bro. Riddle is out on his scooter, and out comes Randy Orton to a big pop. They head to the ring together as fans cheer them on. Riddle leaps into the ring and the pyro goes off as he kicks his slides off. Orton joins him and hits the corner to pose while Riddle poses in the opposite corner. Out next are RAW Tag Team Champions Omos and AJ Styles.

The bell hits and Orton starts off with AJ, going at it. Orton with a suplex. Orton starts stomping on AJ now. Orton keeps control and AJ rolls to the floor, punching the announce table out of frustration. Riddle and Omos tag in now and face off. Omos decks Riddle and goes to work on him in the middle of the ring.

Omos scoops Riddle and launches him, taunting Orton. Omos keeps control and shuts down a comeback attempt by Riddle. AJ comes back in and they hit a big assisted tornado DDT to Riddle for a 2 count by AJ. AJ works Riddle over now while Orton looks on. AJ taunts him. AJ grounds Riddle in the middle of the ring now. Riddle and AJ tangle now but AJ decks him in the back with a forearm. Riddle gets free and rocks Omos on the apron. Riddle dumps AJ to the floor over the top rope. Riddle crawls for Orton but AJ runs back in and stops the tag from happening.

Riddle with a big knee to AJ’s face. Orton tags in and unloads on AJ now. Orton stuns Omos on the apron but he’s still up. Orton back-drops AJ and rocks Omos again. Orton clotheslines AJ in the corner. Orton catches AJ with the big powerslam for a pop. Orton attacks Omos again and this time kicks him off the apron. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT on AJ and he hits it for a pop.

Riddle watches from ringside as Orton hits the mat and readies for the RKO. Omos pulls AJ out of the ring to avoid the RKO. Fans boo them. Riddle runs over but Omos catches him in mid-air leaping of the steps, and chokeslams him into the edge of the apron. AJ drops Orton over the top rope as he fights back in. Riddle comes back at ringside and sends Omos face-first into the ring post but he’s still up. AJ with a big moonsault DDT to Riddle from the apron on the floor.

Orton dodges the Phenomenal Forearm and AJ rolls through. AJ blocks the RKO and they tangle. Orton drops AJ with the RKO for the pin to win the straps.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: Randy Orton and Riddle

– After the match, fans pop big time as Orton and Riddle stand tall with the titles. Orton’s music hits and they pose in the corners as fans cheer them on. We go to replays. Orton is all smiles as he and Riddle pose together in the middle of the ring.

– We get a video package for the next match.

Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring and out comes Eva Marie with Doudrop first. Alexa Bliss is out next and she’s carrying Lilly. Bliss puts Lilly on the top turnbuckle and here we go.

The bell rings and Bliss dodges Eva, and again, sending Eva to the floor but she lands on her feet and acts like she meant to do that. Eva comes back in but Bliss goes behind and grabs her. Eva switches up but Bliss rocks her with a back elbow. Eva charges but Bliss trips her face-first into the mat. Bliss keeps control as some fans chant for Bray Wyatt. Eva with right hands and a knee to the gut to put Bliss down.

Eva goes to the top but grabs Lilly and raises her int he air, then slaps the doll around. Bliss sees this and she’s not happy. Eva taunts Bliss with Lilly now. Eva laughs as Bliss looks on. Eva slaps Bliss with the doll. Bliss screams at Eva and begins leveling her with clotheslines, then a Thesz Press and right hands as Doudrop watches from ringside.

Eva crawls for Doudrop but Bliss drags her back and hits the senton for a 2 count. Bliss sits up and she’s annoyed. Bliss grabs Lilly as Eva begs Doudrop for help. Bliss climbs the corner and raises Lilly in the air, to some cheers. Eva pleads with Doudrop and Drop gives her a thumbs up. Bliss trips Eva face-first into the corner. Bliss climbs up but misses Twisted Bliss as Eva moves. Eva covers for a close 2 count, and another.

Eva argues with the referee now. Bliss gets up and kicks her, then drops her with a DDT in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Alexa Bliss

– After the match, Bliss stands tall as her music hits. Eva is down at ringside, begging Doudrop to help her up. Bliss makes her exit with Lilly, laughing at Eva. Doudrop walks away from Eva and doesn’t help her up. Doudrop takes the mic and announces Eva as the loser of the match. Fans cheer Doudrop on. Eva is shocked at Doudrop’s behavior. Doudrop puts Eva’s jacket on and continues taunting her as Eva seethes, mouth open in shock. Doudrop walks away with Eva’s robe on as Eva yells about how she made Doudrop.

– Back from a break and celebrity Mario Lopez is backstage. He interviews new RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton. Orton says he meant what he said when he said they are back. It will be smooth sailing from here, he says, because they will use the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment… R-K-… Bro? Orton walks off. Riddle says he has a surprise for Orton at RAW.

WWE United States Title Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus

We go back to the ring and out comes Damian Priest for the next match. We see recent happenings that led to this match. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus.

The bell rings and they lock up, tangling into the corner and the ropes. Sheamus takes Priest down and grounds him. Priest fights up but Sheamus takes him back down. Priest turns it around on the mat. Sheamus takes Priest back down into another hold. Sheamus drops Priest with a shoulder and poses for a pop. They run the ropes and Priest levels Sheamus with a kick. Sheamus with a big open hand strike and more shots.

Priest rocks him with a right hand and leaps into the corner with a splash. Priest with a suplex for a 2 count. Priest dumps Sheamus to the apron and they trade shots. Priest kicks Sheamus to the floor. Priest runs the ropes and leaps over the top, taking Sheamus down with a kick but Priest also lands bad. The referee counts. Priest ends up mounting a bunch of strikes at ringside but Sheamus catches him in mid-air and slams him into the ring post. Sheamus poses to boos. Sheamus brings it back in and works Priest over. Sheamus with a big belly-to-back suplex but Priest hangs on. Sheamus grounds Priest with a headlock now.

