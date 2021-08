Real name: KJ Orso

Date of birth: October 16, 1995

Debut: May 2014

Biography

– Under the ring name KJ Orso he debuted in 2020 on the January 6 episode of Monday Night Raw in a match lost against Erick Rowan.

– During AEW’s residence at Daily’s Place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fuego Del Sol became a regular on AEW Dark.

– In August 2021, Fuego del Sol signed wiht AEW.