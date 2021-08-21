Damian Priest wins the WWE United States title

Aug 21, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Damian Priest is your new WWE United States Champion.

Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Priest capture the strap from Sheamus.

This is Priest’s first title reign in WWE. Sheamus won the title from Riddle back at WrestleMania 37 Night Two on April 11, and held the title for 129 days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:

