CM Punk vs Darby Allin set for All Out 2021

The All Out pay-per-view on September 5 has just got an extra match…featuring the one and only CM Punk.

During his return in the opening segment of Rampage, CM Punk specifically mentioned Darby Allin. Allin was shown hanging in the rafters with Sting and Punk put over Allin for being tough just like the Chicago crowd.

Addressing him, Punk said, “Nothing you can do is more dangerous than wrestling CM Punk. Except wrestling CM Punk in Chicago.” The former champion then issued a challenge to Allin for All Out.

Secondary market tickets for All Out instantly shot up after the match announcement, with the cheapest being around $300 going all the way up to $8,000.

This will be CM Punk’s first wrestling match on pay-per-view since the January 2014 WWE Royal Rumble. Punk quit WWE after the show.