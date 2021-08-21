Charlotte wins the Raw Women’s title at SummerSlam
Charlotte Flair is your new RAW Women’s Champion.
Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Flair defeat Rhea Ripley and former champion Nikki A.S.H. in a Triple Threat to win the strap.
This is Flair’s 6th reign with the red brand title. Nikki won the title back on the July 19 RAW by cashing in her Money In the Bank briefcase on Flair, and held the title for 31 days.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas:
Is it #NikkiASH's night?@NikkiCrossWWE puts her #WWERaw #WomensTitle on the line RIGHT NOW LIVE at #SummerSlam!
🦚 https://t.co/O4Pyhh5k3P
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/HOsjsKcJUZ
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
Think she's ready?#SummerSlam @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/sULZlgXgoD
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
Bow down.#SummerSlam @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/PX6eJXXUuZ
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
#WWERaw #WomensTitle. ON THE LINE. RIGHT NOW.
Get 👀 on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!
🦚 https://t.co/qJK55ui4GD
🌎 https://t.co/8tDzRburwc pic.twitter.com/6XNk5sBWrS
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 22, 2021
It's the size of the FIGHT in the hero.#SummerSlam #NikkiASH @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/7CmbPa0NCN
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
Admire the bridge.#SummerSlam @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/xpLPElFAt7
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
TRIPLE STACKED IMPACT.#SummerSlam @NikkiCrossWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/Ge2fGYuO57
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
ANOTHER. LEVEL.#SummerSlam @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/KOGhVJK14R
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
#NikkiASH's #WWERaw #WomensTitle is in SERIOUS jeopardy.#SummerSlam @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/MCOtrQNzmY
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
🗣 WOOOOOO!!!#TheQueen is made for these moments! #SummerSlam #WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/grXuXE7lLO
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
WOOOOO! @MsCharlotteWWE has done it again. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/xaK9EytcIp
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021