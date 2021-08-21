8/20/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown did 2,236,000 viewers in the overnight numbers, but that number, just like last week, is a bit misleading as certain markets aired NFL pre-season games instead of WWE. Last week’s broadcast, after removing NFL, did 2,084,000 in the final number when ratings came out on Monday.

The first hour of the show did 2,213,000 viewers and then had 2,260,000 viewers in the second hour. Last week’s number shaved off 414,000 viewers eventually from the overnight number so a similar decrease would make this the least-watched Smackdown since July 2. Smackdown had a 0.55 in the 18-49 demo, beating every broadcast on network for the night.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV.com)

