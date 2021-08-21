8/20/21 ROH Glory By Honor night one results
* Dark Match: Rok-C & Miranda Alize def. Sumie Sakai & Chelsea Green
* Silas Young def. Rey Horus
* Demonic Flamita def. Mike Bennett, PJ Black, Danhausen, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom
* Vita VonStarr & Max The Impaler def. The Allure (Mandy Leon & Angelina Love)
* EC3 def. Brian Johnson
* It was announced that a change was made due to failed COVID protocols. The Briscoes were originally scheduled to face The Righteous, but the match was changed to Mark vs. Bateman.
* Mark Briscoe def. Bateman
* The Righteous attacked Mark after the match. Mike Bennett made the save.
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) def. Rhett Titus
* Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson & Homicide) def. La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH, Dragon Lee, Kenny King & Bestia del Ring)
* Shane Taylor Promotions brawled with LFI after the match.
* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido (c) def. Flip Gordon
* EC3 confronts Bandido. Brody King came out. Flamita attacked Bandido.
