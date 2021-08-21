8/20/21 AEW Dark Taping Results from Chicago, IL

Prior to this week’s AEW Rampage TV event in Chicago, the following matches were taped for next Tuesday night’s episode of AEW Dark:

Tay Conti defeated local talent

Emi Sakura defeated Laynie Luck

Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky defeated GPA & Mat Fitchett

Frankie Kazarian defeated Serpentico

Leyla Hirsch defeated Blair Onyx

2point0 defeated Travis Titan & local talent

The Bunny defeated Sierra

QT Marshall defeated Evil Uno

Joey Janela defeated Robert ‘Ego’ Anthony

PAC defeated Matt Sydal

Thunder Rosa defeated Heather Reckless

Varsity Blonds defeated Ren Jones and Braden Lee

Kris Statlander defeated Selene Grey

Powerhouse Hobbs over Shawn Dean

Britt Baker (with Reba and Jamie Hayter) came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone. She called herself the greatest athlete ever to grace the United Center and referred to “Brittcago.” Jamie Hayter hyped her match with Red Velvet, and Velvet ran in and attacked her. They fought on the floor, with Hayter getting the upper hand before Kris Statlander ran in for the save.

Dante Martin defeated Alan Angels (aka ‘V’)

Lucha Bros defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

John Silver and 10 of the Dark Order defeated Cal Hero and a local talent