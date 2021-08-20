WWE announces several sponsors for SummerSlam

WWE has announced several Blue Chip advertisers for the 2021 SummerSlam pay-per-view.

WWE SummerSlam Week has attracted several sponsors from the betting, gaming, wireless, beverage, beer, energy drink, and credit card categories. WWE touted how the brands will leverage the company’s robust TV, social and digital media assets, and Superstars, in the lead-up to and during Saturday’s big event from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

SummerSlam sponsors for this year include DraftKings, 2K, Pure Life Purified Water, Victoria, Cricket Wireless, C4 Energy, Wargaming, and Credit One Bank.

“WWE’s ability to connect with a broad global audience allows us to attract sponsors across multiple categories,” said Claudine Lilien, WWE Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Partnerships. “Our charismatic Superstars provide tremendous value based on their passionate fanbases and we encourage our sponsors to feature them in custom campaigns.”

This is the first time that WWE has an official water and beer of SummerSlam – Pure Life Purified Water from BlueTriton Brands, and Victoria Beer from Constellation Brands.

It was announced that Pure Life will have a unique in-show integration along with a custom TV commercial that will run across Peacock, featuring Sasha Banks, Big E and Titus O’Neil. Pure Life is also sponsoring the official WWE SummerSlam After Party on Saturday night in Vegas, which will be hosted by comedian Tiffany Haddish.

It was also announced that Victoria Beer will leverage Rey Mysterio and his massive Hispanic fanbase through a custom content campaign. Victoria Beer will also sponsor Saturday’s match with Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Cricket will run a commercial from their national TV campaign featuring Kofi Kingston. Cricket will also serve as the presenting partner of the SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show on Saturday, where they will showcase a “live” Cricket Fan Zone, along with various retail and Superstar activations during the weekend.

Furthermore, C4 Energy will leverage the significant social media followings of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and Mandy Rose. The C4 campaign will include custom content leading up to SummerSlam, and they will serve as the presenting partner of WWE’s media presence at the MGM Grand in Vegas.

Stay tuned for more from WWE SummerSlam Week.