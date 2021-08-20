Sasha Banks predicts Goldberg vs. Lashley

Sasha Banks believes WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will squash WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at SummerSlam.

Banks recently spoke with Sebastian Hackl for WWE Deutschland’s Die Woche program and was asked to give her prediction for the WWE Title match at SummerSlam. The Boss predicted a quick win for The All Mighty, and said she thinks Goldberg will lose in just 5 seconds.

“I choose Bobby Lashley. Goldberg, where has he been? Where has he been?,” she said.

Banks was asked if she thinks this will be a long match, which Goldberg is not known for.

“Goldberg matches are always short and sweet,” she said. “So I expect at the last, Bobby just hitting him with the one… a two… a three. That’s gonna be a five second match.”

Banks will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the pay-per-view tomorrow night.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Banks’ interview below: