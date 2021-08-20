Major League Wrestling reschedules upcoming Dallas event

DALLAS — Due to rising coronavirus numbers in the state of Texas, Major League Wrestling has rescheduled its September 11 Dallas event for Thursday March 31, 2022.

“Unfortunately, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and emerging lambda variant in Texas, we have come to the difficult but right decision to reschedule our September event in Texas,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “We don’t take postponing an event lightly, however, the health and well being of our fans, talent, staff, crew and the community remains paramount.”

Since July, the number of coronavirus patients in North Texas continues to climb. With hospitals and ICUs on the brink of capacity, the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area has been hit hard by the latest wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

All tickets for the September 11 will be honored for the March 31, 2022 event.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Tag Team Champions Ross & Marshall Von Erich, World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and CONTRA Unit, National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed, Calvin Tankman, Alicia Atout and more!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

The NYTEX Sports Centre is a 2,400 seat multi-purpose arena in North Richland Hills, Texas. The venue offers modern facilities, parking and easy accessibility. The NYTEX Sports Centre provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at: 8851 Ice House Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

PARKING

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.