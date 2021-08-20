Logan Paul appearing on WWE Raw

Logan Paul is returning to WWE.

WWE has announced that the YouTube star, social media influencer, podcast host, boxer and actor will be appearing on Monday’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Paul will be appearing on RAW for a Moist TV segment with host John Morrison.

There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for Paul and Morrison, and if The Miz will get involved.

Paul made his WWE debut earlier this year on SmackDown for the WrestleMania build for Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens. Paul then appeared in Zayn’s corner at WrestleMania 37 Night Two. That match saw Owens defeat Zayn with a Stunner, but after the match Paul tried to congratulate Owens and shake his hand, which Zayn didn’t like. Zayn and Paul argued until Paul shoved Zayn in the ring. The segment ended with Paul raising Owens’ arm in victory, but Owens responding with a Stunner to leave Paul laying.

