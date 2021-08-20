Impact Reportedly Interested In Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee

Fightful Select reports that Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee are drawn interest from multiple companies, including Impact Wrestling, as they’ve been “active” in the free agent market. While Impact is interest, a deal hasn’t been made at this time. The two were released from WWE earlier this year.

There is also interest from a new wrestling program that is set to begin this fall. While the two will need visas to remain in the United States, neither company that has expressed interest would have a problem getting one.