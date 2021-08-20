Faith Jefferies, Isaac Odugbesan Offered WWE Deal After Las Vegas Tryout

WWE has offered independent talent Faith Jefferies a developmental deal following the company’s Las Vegas tryout. Denise Salcedo says that Jefferies, who works as FaithyJ and was Faith the Lioness in Women of Wrestling, was offered a contract after the tryout.

The tryout was attended by Triple H, Matt Bloom, William Regal, and Samoa Joe.

Jeffries’ last match was with WoW back in October of 2019.

Isaac Odugbesan also received a WWE developmental contract offer after this week’s Las Vegas tryout. Denice Salcedo noted that Odugbesan, who has a background in track and field, was signed after the tryou.

